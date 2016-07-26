Borg 2.0 (preliminary infos)

This is only a summary of the changes between 1.2 and 2.0. Check the full changelog to see all changes as well as important compatibility and upgrade notes.

Breaking compatibility

The "bad" news first:

This is a breaking release, it is not directly compatible with borg 1.x repos and thus not a quick upgrade.

Also, there were cli changes, thus you will need to review/edit your scripts. Wrappers and GUIs for borg also need to get adapted.

The good news are: